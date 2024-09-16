OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA (the "Company") has today held an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") as a digital meeting through the solution Lumi AGM.

All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the proposals. Following this, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of:

- Glen Ole Rødland (chair)

- Robert J. McGuire (board member)

- Marianne Lie (board member)

- Tone Kristin Omsted (board member)

- Peter Coleman (board member)

- Kristin Færøvik (board member)

- Joäo Saraiva e Silva (board member)

Minutes from the EGM are attached to this notice and will be made available on the Company's website: www.bluenord.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord-asa---minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4037939

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/4037939/3002322.pdf BlueNord ASA - EGM Minutes 160924

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-asa---minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-302248964.html