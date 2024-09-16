OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA (the "Company") has today held an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") as a digital meeting through the solution Lumi AGM.
All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the proposals. Following this, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of:
- Glen Ole Rødland (chair)
- Robert J. McGuire (board member)
- Marianne Lie (board member)
- Tone Kristin Omsted (board member)
- Peter Coleman (board member)
- Kristin Færøvik (board member)
- Joäo Saraiva e Silva (board member)
Minutes from the EGM are attached to this notice and will be made available on the Company's website: www.bluenord.com.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord-asa---minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4037939
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/4037939/3002322.pdf
BlueNord ASA - EGM Minutes 160924
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-asa---minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-302248964.html