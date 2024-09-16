Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
16.09.24
12:04 Uhr
94,65 Euro
+0,27
+0,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,8194,7414:58
93,8294,7514:58
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T. Rowe Price: ¡Juntos Adelante! Shaping the Future Together

Recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 /In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, T. Rowe Price is celebrating the spirit of innovation, resilience, and unity that defines the Hispanic/Latino experience.

Our success as a global asset management firm is made possible by the diversity of backgrounds, talents, and experiences of our associates. And so we are intentional about recruiting and engaging global talent that brings new perspectives and strengthens our outcomes.

Here we share an example of how our associates help support the firm's efforts to engage and expose candidates to our culture and our people. By equipping associates and leaders to be mentors, sponsors, and active allies, we are moving forward together to positively shape the future of our firm, our clients, and the communities in which we live and work.

Since Pedro Landa joined T. Rowe Price's technology team in 2012, he has worked to build his personal network and has leveraged the firm's many career development programs to strengthen his skills in a rapidly changing field and advance his career. Pedro is now a senior infrastructure operations analyst on our Investment Data Services and Distribution team, where he ensures that our investment data systems and applications operate smoothly and efficiently.

Pedro recently attended the Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA) 2024 National Convention. "From the moment I arrived, the energy and sense of community were undeniable. It was amazing to hear Latinx leaders who shared their journeys, reminding us of the power within our community," he says.

At the ALPFA conference, Pedro connected with many students interested in T. Rowe Price's summer 2025 internship program in our financial, technology, and operations groups. He also participated in the ALPFA divERGe Employee Resource Group Training Program, learning how to motivate and engage associates, creating inclusive spaces across the organization, and hosting impactful events.

He looks forward to using the insights he gained to effectively lead initiatives with MOSAIC @ T. Rowe Price's Latinx Heritage Community and other business resource groups.

"As I reflect on my time at the conference, I'm filled with gratitude for the opportunity to attend. I'm leaving not only with new knowledge and connections, but also with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to making a positive impact in my career and community," Pedro says.

To learn more about Pedro and life at T. Rowe Price, visit troweprice.com/careers.

092024-3833699

T. Rowe Price's Pedro Landa attending the ALPFA divERGe Employee Resource Group Training Program

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
