LQR House Announces Strategic Marketing Partnership With Florena to Enhance Brand Awareness and Drive Sales

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, proudly announces its marketing contract with Armen's Barrels LLC brand, Florena Vodka and Gin. This company signed a contract with LQR House in mid-July 2024. Now that the product is available, the campaign has launched with the goal of generating brand awareness and significantly boosting visibility through LQR House's premier online alcohol store, CWSpirits.com.

According to the owners of the brand, Florena is known for its use of advanced filtration processes, producing a vodka that embodies the true essence of the spirit. In a market saturated with alcohols infused with various additives to stand out, Florena Vodka distinguishes itself by aiming solely on creating the smoothest ethanol possible. This commitment to quality and purity will be the central message conveyed by LQR House's influencers to their extensive followings.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, stated, "As I've mentioned before, we believe that the continuous influx of new marketing clients is a testament to LQR House's ability to effectively position alcohol products in front of the right audience, thereby driving sales for our clients. It's as simple as that. Our partnership with Florena Vodka is yet another example of how we leverage our platform to enhance brand visibility and foster growth."

The Company believes that this strategic partnership underscores LQR House's dedication to connecting high-quality alcohol brands with discerning consumers.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Florena Vodka

Florena Vodka, bottled by Armen's Barrels LLC in Washington, PA, is an award-winning spirit crafted from American-grown organic yellow corn. This gluten-free, non-GMO vodka undergoes six distillations and a single filtration using coconut shell granular activated carbon charcoal, ensuring exceptional smoothness. Florena Vodka has garnered 90 points from Wine Enthusiast, a Silver Medal at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, and a Bronze Medal at the Finger Lakes International Spirits Competition. Its premium variant, Florena Curve, earned Gold Medals and high scores at both the 2024 Los Angeles and New York International Spirits Competitions, with endorsements from notable figures like Mike Tomlin. Available nationwide and online through CWSpirits.com, in select Pennsylvania stores, and locally at Lab at Armen's Barrels, Florena Vodka exemplifies a great blend of pure rectified spirit and clean water, achieved through a UV Reverse Osmosis filtration system.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

