Montag, 16.09.2024
16.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
Lexogen launches LUTHOR HD Pool and a dedicated LUTHOR single cell dispenser: Expanding High-Throughput Single-cell RNA Sequencing Solutions

VIENNA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a leader in RNA sequencing solutions, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to advance single-cell RNA sequencing workflows: the LUTHOR HD Pool high-throughput single-cell RNA-Seq kit and the LUTHOR single cell dispenser.


Following the success of our LUTHOR High-Definition Single-Cell 3' mRNA-Seq Library Prep Kit, Lexogen is proud to introduce the LUTHOR HD Pool Kit. This new kit offers the same high-definition quality, now optimized for sample pooling, enabling efficient and high-throughput single-cell applications. The LUTHOR HD Pool Kit is available in a bulk configuration with highly affordable pricing, making it an ideal solution for labs seeking cost-effective scalability.

Complementing this innovation is the LUTHOR single cell dispenser, a compact and user-friendly instrument designed to enhance the efficiency of single-cell RNA sequencing workflows. Capable of gently dispensing cells one at a time, this device ensures precise isolation of individual cells, reducing the risk of doublets and debris contamination. With a dispensing accuracy that outperforms manual pipetting and compatibility with both fresh and fixed cells, the LUTHOR single cell dispenser offers unmatched precision and reliability.

"The LUTHOR HD Pool Kit and LUTHOR single cell dispenser represent a significant leap forward for high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing," said Filippo Passardi, Product Manager at Lexogen. "These tools not only streamline the scRNA-Seq workflow but also provide researchers with the accuracy, reproducibility, and sensitivity needed to achieve groundbreaking results in their studies."

The LUTHOR single cell dispenser is equipped with cutting-edge impedance measurement technology, providing real-time monitoring and ensuring only single cells are dispensed per well. Its intuitive software, provided free of charge, guarantees streamlined operation and analysis, making it an essential tool for any laboratory.

For labs interested in using the LUTHOR single cell dispenser, various options, including rental, are available. Contact Lexogen for pricing and further details.

With the LUTHOR HD Pool Kit and LUTHOR single cell dispenser, Lexogen continues to push the boundaries of single-cell RNA sequencing, offering unparalleled sensitivity and precision to researchers worldwide.

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a leading company in RNA sequencing, providing innovative solutions for transcriptome analysis and RNA research. Our products and services are designed to meet the evolving needs of the scientific community, delivering end-to-end solutions for high-quality, reliable results.

For more information, visit Lexogen website: www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Contact person:

Amra Dedic
Brand and Event Manager
Tel.: +43 660 69 66 045
Email: amra.dedic@lexogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472869/Lexogen_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexogen-launches-luthor-hd-pool-and-a-dedicated-luthor-single-cell-dispenser-expanding-high-throughput-single-cell-rna-sequencing-solutions-302242049.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
