Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Lang & Schwarz
16.09.24
16:05 Uhr
77,46 Euro
+0,14
+0,18 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,3277,6016:06
0,0000,00024.06.
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Learn more about Logitech's global vision with Hanneke

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logitech International SA, the Swiss multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals, will allocate more capital and human resources to capture a larger share of China's rapidly growing market.

Recently, Forbes China invite Hanneke Faber, Logitech CEO for an exclusive interview.

"Our mission is extending human potential in work and play, and we want to help people enjoy those games more, perform better, win a game. So innovation is our bread and butter, and AI really plays a huge role in that, we are like a bridge or an interface to large language models. So I love it when those things come together. Better performance, better cost and more sustainable." said Hanneke.

"China's vast customer base serves as a major source of inspiration for Logitech, influencing the company's business strategies in other parts of the world," she added.

Eager to reinforce its earning strength, Logitech will strengthen its cooperation with Chinese tech and e-commerce giants like Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd and JD Group to build a more digital connected and productive business in China.

"Logitech is keenly aware of the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) within China and its significant role in the global technology landscape," she said. "China's AI development benefits from effective policy support, a vast talent pool and a strong industrial and innovation ecosystem, providing an ideal environment for AI growth."

With China entering a new era of green and innovation-led growth, Faber said it is fairly impressive to see the number of electric vehicles on the road in many Chinese cities. The company will cut its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

"We are reducing waste by using recycled plastic instead of new materials and transitioning to paper packaging for our cartons," she said, adding the company is also implementing various other innovative solutions to reach its goals for sustainable growth."

Supported by more than 2,400 workers in its factory in su'zhou, East China's Jiangsu province, and 300 engineers and sales staffs across the country, Logitech also ships products produced in its China manufacturing base to other parts of the world.

For more information, please refer to the interview video.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505914/Forbes_China_Interview_with_Logitech_Global_CEO.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/learn-more-about-logitechs-global-vision-with-hanneke-302248543.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.