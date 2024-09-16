Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Snickerdoodle Releases State of Farcaster Report -- A Roadmap for Brand Engagement and Product Launches in the Crypto Era

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snickerdoodle, the decentralized attention platform, unveils its highly anticipated State of Farcaster 2024 Report. This comprehensive report sheds light on Farcaster's crypto-native, tech-forward userbase as an ideal space for brands to test, iterate, and refine products, particularly those targeting the web3 and crypto sectors.

Snickerdoodle Releases State of Farcaster Report - A Roadmap for Brand Engagement and Product Launches in the Crypto Era

Based on data from more than 5,900 users and 38,000 connected wallets, the report offers actionable insights into user engagement, content preferences, and evolving trends within Farcaster's growing community.

Farcaster stands out as a leading decentralized social network with a powerful community. Its ecosystem of highly engaged users, many deeply invested in cryptocurrency and blockchain, presents a rich testing ground for innovative product launches.

For brands and builders alike, Farcaster offers unique opportunities, including:

  • Product Launches: Farcaster's active, crypto-native audience creates the perfect environment to introduce new products and receive real-time feedback. Brands benefit from the platform's decentralized nature, enabling authentic, direct engagement with consumers.
  • Product Development: The early-adopter mentality of Farcaster users makes them uniquely open to product experimentation. Whether brands want to refine technical or non-technical aspects of their products, this feedback loop is invaluable for optimizing launches.
  • Messaging and Positioning: With a broad user base ranging from crypto enthusiasts to mainstream adopters, Farcaster offers brands the flexibility to refine messaging for different segments, aligning product communication with user expectations.

"Farcaster offers a unique opportunity for brands to engage with a highly engaged, tech-savvy audience in a decentralized, transparent environment," said Jonathan Padilla, CEO of Snickerdoodle. "Our State of Farcaster report highlights the platform's potential for brands to experiment, iterate, and fine-tune product launches with real-time feedback from a forward-thinking user base."

Download the Full Report

The full report underscores Farcaster's potential as an incubator for brands looking to engage with an audience that prioritizes innovation, transparency, and cryptocurrency adoption.

The State of Farcaster 2024 Report is now available for download at

http://snickerdoodle.com/reports/farcaster-2024

About Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle revolutionizes the way brands connect with audiences. As a decentralized attention platform, Snickerdoodle empowers businesses to engage with next-generation audiences from platforms like Farcaster, Telegram, and Discord and capture real-time insights. As an open protocol, Snickerdoodle ensures transparency and fairness at every step, fostering trust and enabling data-driven decisions for consumers, creators, and brands alike.

snickerdoodle.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506144/State_of_Farcaster_Roadmap.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snickerdoodle-releases-state-of-farcaster-report--a-roadmap-for-brand-engagement-and-product-launches-in-the-crypto-era-302248978.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.