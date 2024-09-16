Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra (YNSO): Renowned Tokyo orchestra returning to UK after 30 years hopes to astound UK audiences

"British audiences are very open and curious - I can't wait to see how they respond" says conductor Sebastian Weigle

Unmissable three-concert tour: Basingstoke, London, and Birmingham (22-24 Oct 2024)

Dazzling repertoire: Akira Ifukube's Dance of the Seven Veils from Salome, Beethoven's Violin Concerto, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4, Rachmaninov's Symphony No. 2

Top-class talent featuring soloist Christian Tetzlaff

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've wanted to do a UK tour with Yomikyo ever since I became principal conductor. The orchestra's level has grown significantly over the years, and working with these musicians is one of my greatest joys. I'm delighted that we're performing these programmes in such fantastic British venues."

Those are the words of Sebastian Weigle, esteemed principal conductor of Tokyo's acclaimed Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra (YNSO), which will next month be returning to the UK after an almost 30-year gap.

The YNSO will be joined by violinist Christian Tetzlaff, a master interpreter known for his technical brilliance and for shedding new light on old masterpieces.

This is Sebastian Weigle's first international tour with the orchestra. He grew up in East Germany before the Berlin Wall came down and spent his childhood longing for the day he could travel the world with top orchestras - this was out of reach for East Germany citizens at the time.

He says: "Experiencing an orchestra is an unforgettable feeling - digital music is a brilliant resource but seeing and hearing the energy emitted by a live orchestra is like nothing else. Every performance is a challenge, a creative process, and a journey into the unknown - you never know how it starts and how it will finish.

"I urge people to take the opportunity to come and experience the Yomiuiri orchestra this autumn, even if they've never seen classical music live before."

The YNSO says: "Classical music reaches people's hearts directly; it has no language or country barrier. When so many things in the world are uncertain, music is more important than ever as it allows us to experience all kinds of emotions and brings people together. We cannot wait to be back and for UK audiences to hear our music."

22 Oct The Anvil, Basingstoke

23 Oct Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham

24 OctCadogan Hall, London

Tour information : https://imgartists.com/roster/yomiuri-nippon-symphony-orchestra-of-tokyo-oct-2024/

Download photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/i3jvntik68s128f15ezjx/ANvo5Jd1Np4XSd-mtAV2X0c?rlkey=jd90ki8h6y8momz6qg4rbcbsm&st=ve7e4ybj&dl=0

