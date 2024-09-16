Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 16:30 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra (YNSO): Renowned Tokyo orchestra returning to UK after 30 years hopes to astound UK audiences

  • "British audiences are very open and curious - I can't wait to see how they respond" says conductor Sebastian Weigle
  • Unmissable three-concert tour: Basingstoke, London, and Birmingham (22-24 Oct 2024)
  • Dazzling repertoire: Akira Ifukube's Dance of the Seven Veils from Salome, Beethoven's Violin Concerto, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4, Rachmaninov's Symphony No. 2
  • Top-class talent featuring soloist Christian Tetzlaff

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've wanted to do a UK tour with Yomikyo ever since I became principal conductor. The orchestra's level has grown significantly over the years, and working with these musicians is one of my greatest joys. I'm delighted that we're performing these programmes in such fantastic British venues."

Those are the words of Sebastian Weigle, esteemed principal conductor of Tokyo's acclaimed Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra (YNSO), which will next month be returning to the UK after an almost 30-year gap.

The YNSO will be joined by violinist Christian Tetzlaff, a master interpreter known for his technical brilliance and for shedding new light on old masterpieces.

This is Sebastian Weigle's first international tour with the orchestra. He grew up in East Germany before the Berlin Wall came down and spent his childhood longing for the day he could travel the world with top orchestras - this was out of reach for East Germany citizens at the time.

He says: "Experiencing an orchestra is an unforgettable feeling - digital music is a brilliant resource but seeing and hearing the energy emitted by a live orchestra is like nothing else. Every performance is a challenge, a creative process, and a journey into the unknown - you never know how it starts and how it will finish.

"I urge people to take the opportunity to come and experience the Yomiuiri orchestra this autumn, even if they've never seen classical music live before."

The YNSO says: "Classical music reaches people's hearts directly; it has no language or country barrier. When so many things in the world are uncertain, music is more important than ever as it allows us to experience all kinds of emotions and brings people together. We cannot wait to be back and for UK audiences to hear our music."

22 Oct The Anvil, Basingstoke
23 Oct Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham
24 OctCadogan Hall, London

Tour information : https://imgartists.com/roster/yomiuri-nippon-symphony-orchestra-of-tokyo-oct-2024/

Download photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/i3jvntik68s128f15ezjx/ANvo5Jd1Np4XSd-mtAV2X0c?rlkey=jd90ki8h6y8momz6qg4rbcbsm&st=ve7e4ybj&dl=0

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renowned-tokyo-orchestra-returning-to-uk-after-30-years-hopes-to-astound-uk-audiences-302249127.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.