Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
16-Sep-2024 / 15:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ x ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Helikon Investments Limited           London, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
10th September 2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
16th September 2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Above 7% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or                7.4828%        7.4828%    223,566,231 
reached 
Position of previous notification              6.004%         6.004% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
Cash-settled Equity  17/12/2024  17/12/2024 Cash          3,095,837             1.3848% 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  03/12/2026  03/12/2026 Cash          4,901,825             2.1926% 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  05/01/2027  05/01/2027 Cash          3,068,725             1.3726% 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  30/01/2026  30/01/2026 Cash          5,662,635             2.5329% 
Swap 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2      16,729,022            7.4828% 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
Helikon Long 
Short Equity Fund                7.4828%                  7.4828% 
Master ICAV 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

Done at London on 16th September 2024.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  347135 
EQS News ID:  1989041 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1989041&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2024 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
