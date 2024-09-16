Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Awardit AB (publ) is updated

On September 13, 2024, Awardit AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to change the Company's listing to Nordic Growth Market. Today, on September 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had received a conditional approval by Nordic Growth Market and that the Company had submitted an application for delisting at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Awardit AB (publ) (AWRD, ISIN code SE0010101824, order book ID 146773) shall be updated. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB