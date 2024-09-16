Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Peter Dicks
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Director
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380048Q8UABVMAG916
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Description : Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
Type : Ordinary shares of £0.001
ISIN : GB00BWFGQ085
|b)
|Nature of Transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares of £0.001
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume - Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 September 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
|Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notificationNorthern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) LimitedCompany Secretary16 September 2024
