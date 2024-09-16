Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mr Peter Dicks

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status Director

b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

b) LEI 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Description : Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

Type : Ordinary shares of £0.001

ISIN : GB00BWFGQ085

b) Nature of Transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares of £0.001

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.51 per share 200,000

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 12 September 2024

f) Place of the transaction XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)