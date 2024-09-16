Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 17:36 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name Mr Peter Dicks
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/Status Director
b)Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
b)LEI21380048Q8UABVMAG916
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Description : Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
Type : Ordinary shares of £0.001
ISIN : GB00BWFGQ085
b)Nature of Transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares of £0.001
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.51 per share200,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price N/A
e)Date of the transaction12 September 2024
f)Place of the transaction XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notificationNorthern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) LimitedCompany Secretary16 September 2024

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.