Montag, 16.09.2024

WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 17:48 Uhr
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

110.33

GG00B90J5Z95

13th September 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 13th September 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 16thSeptember 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
