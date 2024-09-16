Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antea Group: Safety in Design: The Next Frontier in Design Processes

An Antea Group Webinar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Safety in Design (aka Design for Safety, Safe Design, Prevention through Design, etc), the process of integrating safety principles into every phase of the design process to mitigate risks and ensure the protection of people, equipment, and the environment, is rapidly gaining recognition as the next frontier in professional safety circles. However, with a limited number of industry professionals possessing tangible experience with Safety in Design, and even fewer having experience integrating this concept into existing design and construction processes, the vast majority of industry has not formally adopted these principles. As this concept continues to emerge as a pivotal element in occupational safety, it is essential to understand its significance, benefits, and the steps necessary for implementation.

At its core, the philosophy behind Safety in Design emphasizes the need for occupational and environmental safety to be baked into the design from the concept stage. This practice helps to identify and analyze potential risks and operational challenges during the design stage, allowing the engineering design team to eliminate workplace hazards prior to their creation. It promotes full asset life cycle thinking and design, optimizing operation, maintenance, and the inevitable upgrades an asset will require over the next years and even decades.

Join us for our webinar, Safety in Design: The Next Frontier in Design Processes, where we will further define Safety in Design, discuss what elements make up a successful Safety in Design program, and demonstrate the benefits of implementing this practice across industries.

Date: Tuesday, September 24th
Time: 12:00 PM CDT

Register Here!



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.