(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)
Regulatory News:
Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on May 23, 2024.
These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.
It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".
Name of the Issuer
Identification code of the issuer
Transaction date
Identification code of financial instrument
Total daily volume
(in number of shares)
Average daily weighted shares purchase price*
(in euros)
Market (MIC Code)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
09/09/2024
FR0000051807
8,969
97.6730
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
09/09/2024
FR0000051807
8,385
97.7108
CEUX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
09/09/2024
FR0000051807
797
97.5736
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
09/09/2024
FR0000051807
724
97.6745
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
10/09/2024
FR0000051807
19,505
98.0779
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
10/09/2024
FR0000051807
12,689
97.7297
CEUX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
10/09/2024
FR0000051807
921
97.6671
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
10/09/2024
FR0000051807
830
98.1513
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
11/09/2024
FR0000051807
22,379
97.5039
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
11/09/2024
FR0000051807
20,956
97.4830
CEUX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
11/09/2024
FR0000051807
3,982
97.4205
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
11/09/2024
FR0000051807
1,998
97.4907
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
12/09/2024
FR0000051807
17,463
97.8605
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
12/09/2024
FR0000051807
12,726
97.7806
CEUX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
12/09/2024
FR0000051807
1,531
97.8332
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
12/09/2024
FR0000051807
836
97.9855
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
13/09/2024
FR0000051807
13,864
99.2485
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
13/09/2024
FR0000051807
8,206
99.4204
CEUX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
13/09/2024
FR0000051807
610
99.0742
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
13/09/2024
FR0000051807
1,001
99.2483
AQEU
Total
158,372
97.9500
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
About Teleperformance Group
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916481000/en/
Contacts:
Teleperformance