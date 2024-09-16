Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
Frankfurt
13.09.24
12:04 Uhr
0,052 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 18:24 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunovia AB: Immunovia presents data from model development study at 2024 AACR Advances in Pancreatic Cancer medical conference

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (IMMNOV: Nasdaq Stockholm), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, today presented detailed model-development study results at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Advances in Pancreatic Cancer (abstract B027).

Immunovia shared results from the model development study of its next-generation test to detect stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer. The company disclosed its method for selecting the biomarkers that comprise the test, the construction of the test algorithm, and the test's performance and stability. In the study of 623 patient samples, the test demonstrated superior performance, with sensitivity of 85% and specificity of 98%, as reported in a 1 August 2024 press release. The sensitivity of the Immunovia test exceeded that of CA19-9, a commonly used biomarker for pancreatic cancer, by 20 percentage points.

The conference is being hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Boston, Massachusetts. This special conference brings together leading pancreatic cancer researchers, physicians, and patient advocates to share innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating pancreatic cancer.

"We are grateful to have been selected by the AACR reviewers to present the model-development-study results at this inspiring conference of pancreatic cancer advances. Rigorous scientific review and dissemination of our data will be critical for driving adoption of our next-generation test following its launch next year," said Norma Palma PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Immunovia.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding
CEO and President
jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-presents-data-from-model-development-study-at-2024-aacr-advances-in-pancreatic-cancer-medi,c4038265

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/4038265/3003419.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-presents-data-from-model-development-study-at-2024-aacr-advances-in-pancreatic-cancer-medical-conference-302249250.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.