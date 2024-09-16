Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: A1H5MC | ISIN: CA36468B1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces Regular Monthly Dividend for September

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH)

Gamehost has declared a cash dividend for the month of September 2024 of $0.04 (CDN) per common share, which equates to $0.48 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:
Craig M. Thomas or;
Darcy J. Will
Toll free (877) 703-4545
(403) 346-4545
Fax (403) 340-0683
Email ir@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
