Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 21:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swiss luxury brand Heigs debuts its winter campaign, captured at a UNESCO World Heritage site

The campaign titled 'CODE SWISS' serves as a metaphor for the brand's philosophy.

BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEIGS is a Swiss luxury brand founded in 2021, specializing in meticulously crafted handbags and accessories.

Heigs fall/winter 24 campaign: 'CODE SWISS'

Born in the heart of the Swiss Alps, HEIGS embodies the spirit of the alpine environment, where craftsmanship is not just a skill, but a way of life passed down through generations.

The brand carefully blends Swiss artisan design and French craftsmanship to achieve a refined, sophisticated collection, which features three timeless yet versatile made-to-order styles : 'En Suisse', 'A Zurich' and the newly added 'Petit Suisse'.

All Heigs bags are made to order and handmade by a single artisan in France, the flagship model even allows for exchangeable linings with the aim of giving you the option to customise.

For the fall 24 campaign Heigs ops for a reintroduction, a focus on their heritage.
Whilst the journey of Heigs starts in Switzerland the goal is to expand their product category to all their favorite cities across the world.

Heigs will release their first handmade outwear collection later this year further focusing on creating unique 'icon pieces'.

heigs.com
https://www.instagram.com/heigsofficial

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506567/HEIGS_AW24.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swiss-luxury-brand-heigs-debuts-its-winter-campaign-captured-at-a-unesco-world-heritage-site-302249425.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.