Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D559 | ISIN: US8787392005 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.09.24
22:00 Uhr
3,315 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 22:14 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TechPrecision Corporation Reports FY 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Backlog increased to $50 million, Customer confidence remains high

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Due to restrictions as to what we can speak about while the Q1FY25 financials are pending, we will not hold a press conference until those are filed. We do not have a set date, but now that FY24 10K has been filed, we are focusing all resources on finishing that as quickly as possible. We are working hard to have that filed as soon as practicable. We also expect shortly to have an update pertaining to our efforts to fill in the financial staffing areas that have caused these problems so they do not reoccur.

"Customer confidence remains high as our backlog was $50.0 million at March 31, 2024," Mr. Shen continued. "We expect to deliver our backlog over the course of the next one to three fiscal years with gross margin expansion."

"Fourth quarter consolidated net sales were $8.6 million or 15% higher when compared to $7.5 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "The fourth quarter net sales were bolstered by better throughput with Stadco customer projects, as Stadco posted net sales of $4.6 million, or a 70% increase over the same period a year ago. Gross margin also expanded at Stadco in the fourth quarter. For the full fiscal year 2024, consolidated net sales and gross profit were $31.6 million and $4.1 million, respectively."

"In the Fourth Quarter, due to our inability to close the Votaw Precision Manufacturing transaction, we recognized substantial one-time cash expenses totaling approximately $1.9 million. We also recognized in the quarter one-time non-cash expenses of $1.1 arising from the termination payment we made to Votaw. These sums fell directly to our bottom line for the fourth quarter and year end."

The following summary compares the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2024 to the same prior year period:

Consolidated Financial Results - Fiscal 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

·

Net sales were $8.6 million, a or 15% higher compared to the same period in fiscal 2023, primarily on better throughput and increased revenue at Stadco.

·

Cost of sales were $7.4 million, or 11% higher, due primarily to higher volume at Stadco

·

Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 45% higher, primarily a result of improved throughput at Stadco.

·

SG&A totaled $3.7 million, due primarily to a $1.1 million breakup fee accrued in connection with the terminated Votaw acquisition and other related outside advisory costs.

·

Operating loss was $2.5 million compared to operating loss of $0.7 million in the same period a year ago.

·

Interest expense increased by $41,000 due to increased borrowing and higher interest rates under the revolver loan. Amortization of debt issue costs increased by $33,000.

Consolidated Financial Results - Fiscal 2024 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024

·

Net sales were $31.6 million, or 1% higher when compared to the same period in fiscal 2023, on a different proportionate product mix. Stadco revenue increased $2.3 million or 19% versus the same period a year ago.

·

Cost of sales were $27.5 million, or 4% higher, primarily due to underapplied overhead at Ranor.

·

Gross profit was $4.1 million, or 16% lower, primarily due to lower revenue and volume at Ranor.

·

SG&A increased by $2.7 million or 46% compared to the same period last year, primarily for due diligence costs of $1.9 million and a breakup fee of $1.1 million in connection with the terminated Votaw acquisition. Compensation and other office costs decreased by $0.3 million.

·

Operating loss was $4.6 million compared to operating loss of $1.1 million in the same period a year ago.

·

Interest expense increased by $119,000 due to increased borrowing and higher interest rates under the revolver loan. Amortization of debt issue costs increased by $47,000.

Financial Position

On March 31, 2024, the Company had $0.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $0.4 million decrease since March 31, 2023. Working capital was negative $2.9 million at March 31, 2024 as the Company reclassified $7.6 million, or all of its long-term debt, to current liabilities because of a debt covenant violation. Working capital was positive $5.6 million and total debt was $6.1 million at March 31, 2023.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary companies. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "prospects," "will," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: our reliance on individual purchase orders, rather than long-term contracts, to generate revenue; our ability to balance the composition of our revenues and effectively control operating expenses; external factors that may be outside our control, including health emergencies, like epidemics or pandemics, the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, price inflation, interest rate increases and supply chain inefficiencies; the availability of appropriate financing facilities impacting our operations, financial condition and/or liquidity; our ability to receive contract awards through competitive bidding processes; our ability to maintain standards to enable us to manufacture products to exacting specifications; our ability to enter new markets for our services; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant percentage of our business; competitive pressures in the markets we serve; changes in the availability or cost of raw materials and energy for our production facilities; restrictions in our ability to operate our business due to our outstanding indebtedness; government regulations and requirements; pricing and business development difficulties; changes in government spending on national defense; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate those acquisitions with our business; our failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Barbara M. Lilley

Hayden IR

Chief Financial Officer

Brett Maas

TechPrecision Corporation

Phone: 646-536-7331

Phone: 978-883-5102

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Email: lilleyb@ranor.com

Website: www.haydenir.com

Website: www.techprecision.com

-- Tables Follow -

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

138,402

$

534,474

Accounts receivable, net

2,371,264

2,336,481

Contract assets

8,526,726

8,947,811

Raw materials

1,826,765

1,692,852

Work-in-process

1,422,938

719,736

Other current assets

563,688

348,983

Total current assets

14,849,783

14,580,337

Property, plant and equipment, net

14,797,991

13,914,024

Right of use asset, net

4,977,665

5,660,938

Deferred income taxes

--

1,931,186

Other noncurrent assets

121,256

121,256

Total assets

$

34,746,695

$

36,207,741

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,408,356

$

2,224,320

Accrued expenses

4,262,486

2,533,185

Contract liabilities

3,787,933

2,333,591

Current portion of long-term lease liability

735,871

711,727

Current portion of long-term debt, net

7,558,683

1,218,162

Total current liabilities

17,753,329

9,020,985

Long-term debt, net

--

4,749,139

Long-term lease liability

4,408,103

5,143,974

Other noncurrent liability

4,782,372

2,699,492

Total liabilities

26,943,804

21,613,590

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, shares authorized: March 31, 2024 - 50,000,000; Shares issued and outstanding: March 31, 2024 - 8,777,432; March 31, 2023 - 8,613,408

878

861

Additional paid in capital

15,200,624

14,949,729

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(7,398,611

)

(356,439

)

Total stockholders' equity

7,802,891

14,594,151

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

34,746,695

$

36,207,741

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Twelve Months Ended
March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

8,600,070

$

7,505,265

$

31,591,059

$

31,431,614

Cost of sales

7,371,662

6,657,381

27,472,883

26,527,953

Gross profit

1,228,408

847,883

4,118,176

4,903,661

Selling, general and administrative

3,687,393

1,581,986

8,750,376

6,008,881

Loss from operations

(2,458,985

)

(734,103

)

(4,632,200

)

(1,105,220

)

Other income

2,486

253

43,363

40,842

Interest expense

(168,966

)

(94,631

)

(521,108

)

(355,608

)

Refundable employee retention tax credits

--

12,518

--

636,564

Total other (expense) income

(166,480

)

(81,859

)

(477,745

)

321,798

Loss before income taxes

(2,625,465

)

(815,962

)

(5,109,945

)

(783,422

)

Income tax expense

2,495,585

186,798

1,932,227

195,584

Net loss

$

(5,121,050

)

$

(1,002,761

)

$

(7,042,172

)

$

(979,006

)

Net loss per share basic

$

(0.59

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.81

)

$

(0.11

)

Net loss per share diluted

$

(0.59

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.81

)

$

(0.11

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

8,720,603

8,611,742

8,717,160

8,595,992

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

8,720,603

8,611,742

8,717,160

8,595,992

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
NET SALES, COST OF SALES, GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023

Changes

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

Percent of
Net sales

Amount

Percent of
Net sales

Amount

Percent

Net sales

Ranor

$

4,529

56

%

$

4,786

64

%

$

(257

)

(5

)%

Stadco

4,625

44

%

2,719

36

%

1,906

70

%

Intersegment elimination

(554

)

--

%

--

--

%

(554

)

nm

%

Consolidated Net sales

$

8,600

100

%

$

7,505

100

%

$

1,095

15

%

Cost of sales

Ranor

$

3,555

41

%

$

3,356

45

%

$

199

6

%

Stadco

3,817

45

%

3,301

44

%

516

16

%

Consolidated Cost of sales

$

7,372

86

%

$

6,657

89

%

$

715

11

%

Gross profit (loss)

Ranor

$

845

10

%

$

1,430

19

%

$

(585

)

(18)

%

Stadco

383

4

%

(582

)

(8

)%

965

166

%

Consolidated Gross profit

$

1,228

14

%

$

848

11

%

$

380

45

%

Twelve Months Ended
March 31, 2024

Twelve Months Ended
March 31, 2023

Changes

(dollars in thousands)

Amount

Percent of
Net sales

Amount

Percent of
Net sales

Amount

Percent

Net sales

Ranor

$

17,821

56

%

$

19,182

61

%

$

(1,361

)

(7)

%
Stadco

14,567

46

%

12,250

39

%

2,317

19

%
Intersegment elimination

(797

)

(2

)%

--

--

%

(797

)

nm

%
Consolidated Net sales

$

31,591

100

%

$

31,432

100

%

$

159

1

%
Cost of sales

Ranor

$

13,048

41

%

$

12,205

39

%

$

843

7

%
Stadco

14,425

46

%

14,323

45

%

102

1

%
Consolidated Cost of sales

$

27,473

87

%

$

26,528

84

%

$

945

4

%
Gross profit (loss)

Ranor

$

4,548

14

%

$

6,977

22

%

$

(2,429

)

(35)

%
Stadco

(430

)

(1

)%

(2,073

)

(6

)%

1,643

79

%
Consolidated Gross profit

$

4,118

13

%

$

4,904

16

%

$

(786

)

(16)

%

nm - not meaningful

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended March 31,

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(7,042,172

)

$

(979,006

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

2,429,377

2,217,472

Amortization of debt issue costs

106,840

59,916

Gain on disposal of equipment

(39,129

)

(468

)

Stock based compensation and restricted stock awards

284,925

253,079

Change in contract loss provision

190,370

(237,318

)

Deferred income taxes

1,931,186

195,584

Stock based acquisition termination fee

1,116,800

--

Stock based expense for contingent consideration

--

56,310

Change in fair value for contingent consideration

--

(63,436

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(34,783

)

672,768

Contract assets

421,085

(597,580

)

Work-in-process and raw materials

(837,115

)

(177,914

)

Other current assets

(214,705

)

1,072,476

Accounts payable

(815,964

)

(1,202,601

)

Accrued expenses

388,116

(1,094,137

)

Contract liabilities

1,454,342

568,273

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,965,691

2,394,420

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,304,864

3,137,838

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(3,230,237

)

(2,325,301

)

Proceeds from fixed assets insurance settlement

61,944

--

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

--

7,000

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,168,293

)

(2,318,301

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from revolver loan

7,160,000

10,885,150

Repayment of revolver loan

(5,025,000

)

(11,522,152

)

Debt issuance costs

(50,363

)

(57,723

)

Principal payments for leases

(17,185

)

(36,572

)

Repayment of long-term debt

(600,095

)

(605,905

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,467,357

(1,337,202

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(396,072

)

(517,665

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

534,474

1,052,139

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

138,402

$

534,474

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Loss

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure reported in our consolidated financial statements for the following periods:

Three Months ended March 31,


Twelve Months ended March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Net loss

$

(5,121

)

$

(1,003

)

$

(4,118

)

$

(7,042

)

$

(979

)

$

(6,063

)

Income tax expense

2,496

187

2,309

1,932

196

1,736

Interest expense (1)

169

95

74

521

356

165

Depreciation and amortization

670

551

119

2,429

2,217

212

EBITDA

$

(1,786

)

$

(170

)

$

(1,616

)

$

(2,160

)

$

1,790

$

(3,950

)

(1) Includes amortization of debt issue costs.

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.