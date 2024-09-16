Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem" or the "Company") announces the intention to proceed with a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing common share units comprised of one share and one warrant, each share priced at $0.03 per share and each warrant exercisable at $0.05 for a period of three years. The gross proceeds to be raised in this Private Placement would be up to CDN$250,000 provided that the Company may decide in its sole discretion to increase the size of the offering by up to 50%. Micromem intends to use the proceeds raised through the Private Placement for working capital purposes. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month holding period. The Private Placement remains subject to final regulatory approvals.

About Micromem.

Micromem Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM), company analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated sensor applications, the Company successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; continued consumer adoption of digital technology; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer and technological demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business; and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.



The CSE or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release that has been prepared by management.

Listing: OTCQB - Symbol: MMTIF

CSE - Symbol: MRM

Shares issued: 554,253,660

SEC File No: 0-26005

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

