Atos International: Availability of the adjusted draft accelerated safeguard plan

Press release

Availability of the adjusted draft accelerated safeguard plan

Paris, France - September 16, 2024.

As indicated in the September 6, 2024 press release, the shareholders of Atos SE (the "Company") and the affected financial creditors, meeting as classes of affected parties, have been convened to vote on the draft accelerated safeguard plan submitted to them, under the conditions indicated in this press release.

The Company today informs all the affected parties of the availability online of an adjusted version of its draft accelerated safeguard plan. This draft has been prepared by the Company with the assistance of the judicial administrators. All the classes of affected parties are invited to vote on this draft accelerated safeguard plan1.

This adjusted version of the draft accelerated safeguard plan essentially allows for the addition of new schedules regarding the terms and conditions of the reinstated financings provided for in the draft accelerated safeguard plan, and contains some corrections and clarifications.

The adjusted version of the draft accelerated safeguard plan, as well as a comparative version of this adjusted draft compared to the version published on September 6, 2024, are available on Atos website, www.atos.net, under the heading Investors, Financial Restructuring.

The voting process communicated on September 6, 2024 remains unchanged. The results of the votes of the classes of affected parties on the approval of the accelerated safeguard plan will be published on Atos website after this vote scheduled for September 27, 2024.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations: David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net| +33 6 28 51 45 96

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

1As indicated in the September 6, 2024 press release, the draft accelerated safeguard plan was amendable up to 10 days before the voting date in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions, subject to the affected parties being informed.

Attachment

  • Atos - PR - Adjusted draft accelerated safeguard plan - 16 September 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d8127f8-cf9e-4232-ad63-e04dd0e11b20)

