

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Tuesday release August figures for non-oil exports, trade balance and Q2 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In July, exports were up 12.2 percent on month and 15.7 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD6.486 billion. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.0 percent.



Indonesia will provide August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 8.15 percent on year, down from 11.07 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.83 percent, down from 6.46 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in July was $0.47 billion.



Finally, the markets in South Korea (Chuseok Thanksgiving Day), Taiwan (Mid-Autumn Festival) and China (Mid-Autumn Festival) are closed on Tuesday.



