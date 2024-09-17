Aardvark Tactical's 'The Debrief With Jon Becker' Announces Launch of Season Four

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / "The Debrief with Jon Becker," the acclaimed podcast for Aardvark Tactical that takes a deep dive into elite tactical units' leadership principles and practices, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated fourth season. Featured episodes this season include critical incident reviews of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, and the Uvalde school shooting, among others.



This season will also add a new feature, Decision Making Exercises (DMEs) created by the California Association of Tactical Officers (CATO) to allow Debrief listeners to run tabletop exercises with their teams based on the episode. These DMEs utilize a three-step exercise to place the listener into the shoes of responding officers and allow them to consider how they would have approached the situation. Each DME will be released as a separate episode beginning with the season's first episode on the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Talking about the new seasons, The Debrief host Jon Becker said, "We're thrilled to unveil Season 4. We are so grateful that the show has found such a large and passionate audience, and this year we are planning to up our game for them even further. We have some amazing episodes this season and are extremely excited to be adding CATO DMEs to this season's critical incident reviews. These exercises, based on real-life events, provide essential decision-making experience and tactical science principles to prepare our listeners to respond to similar incidents."

Discussing the new partnership, CATO's President Brent Stratton said, "Now more than ever, it's vital that tacticians in our profession are critical thinkers and that they learn from incidents occurring across our country. This joint effort between the California Association of Tactical Officers and The Debrief seeks to do exactly that. These decision-making exercises will allow officers to learn from the lessons that have been faced by officers and communities countrywide. We believe that well-educated and well-trained police officers lead to safer communities."

The first episode debuted Friday, September 13th, with Chief Clyde Parry, and a critical incident review of Parkland. New episodes drop every two weeks.

About "The Debrief with Jon Becker": The Debrief is a no-holds-barred, interview-based podcast that provides deep insights into the leadership principles of the world's most elite tactical units. Each episode shares compelling stories from military and law enforcement leaders, offering valuable lessons on forming and leading highly effective teams. The podcast's overarching mission is to inspire and educate its audience, offering insights that create better leaders, thinkers, and individuals by shedding light on extraordinary stories in a productive and enlightening way.

About CATO - The California Association of Tactical Officers (CATO) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a reputation for excellence, integrity, and innovation. The field of tactics as it relates to law enforcement is so much more than traditional types of "tactical responses." We believe that well-educated and equipped officers are better prepared to serve their communities when they have extensive training on how to resolve tactical incidents in the safest manner possible. CATO goes beyond standard training by creating programs that expand the "tactical toolboxes" of officers with hands-on experience and knowledge shared by industry experts. CATO conducts in-person and online training as well as independent reviews for agencies. CATO also has a top-ranked podcast, which is available on all major platforms.

Success and Recognition: Since its first season in June 2022, The Debrief has garnered widespread acclaim, earning numerous accolades, including the prestigious Platinum Muse Award. The Debrief has consistently ranked in the top 20 government podcasts in a dozen countries, with more than 500,000 downloads to date. The podcast has also been featured on other esteemed platforms, such as the CATO Podcast, Tactical Breakdown, NPA's Policing Matters, and On the Blue Line. The Debrief was also prominently featured in publications like the NTOA Tactical Edge, Police & Security News, and Police1.com.

Where to Listen: Listeners can find The Debrief on popular podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon. To stay updated on the latest episodes and announcements, visit www.thedebrief.live



