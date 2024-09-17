Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 9 to September 13, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
09/09/2024
328,311
60.584978
19,890,714.71
XPAR
09/09/2024
150,000
60.556865
9,083,529.75
CEUX
09/09/2024
25,000
60.496760
1,512,419.00
TQEX
09/09/2024
25,000
60.532829
1,513,320.73
AQEU
10/09/2024
280,373
60.348210
16,920,008.68
XPAR
10/09/2024
180,000
60.315594
10,856,806.92
CEUX
10/09/2024
40,000
60.326381
2,413,055.24
TQEX
10/09/2024
30,000
60.336120
1,810,083.60
AQEU
11/09/2024
299,801
60.128881
18,026,698.65
XPAR
11/09/2024
170,000
60.102686
10,217,456.62
CEUX
11/09/2024
38,500
60.083499
2,313,214.71
TQEX
11/09/2024
24,000
60.109340
1,442,624.16
AQEU
12/09/2024
302,061
60.715411
18,339,757.76
XPAR
12/09/2024
167,000
60.709658
10,138,512.89
CEUX
12/09/2024
28,000
60.713941
1,699,990.35
TQEX
12/09/2024
30,000
60.723719
1,821,711.57
AQEU
13/09/2024
284,165
61.055314
17,349,783.30
XPAR
13/09/2024
175,000
61.042678
10,682,468.65
CEUX
13/09/2024
40,000
61.039738
2,441,589.52
TQEX
13/09/2024
25,000
61.045379
1,526,134.48
AQEU
Total
2,642,211
60.555301
159,999,881.29
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
