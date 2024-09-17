Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 9 to September 13, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market (MIC Code) 09/09/2024 328,311 60.584978 19,890,714.71 XPAR 09/09/2024 150,000 60.556865 9,083,529.75 CEUX 09/09/2024 25,000 60.496760 1,512,419.00 TQEX 09/09/2024 25,000 60.532829 1,513,320.73 AQEU 10/09/2024 280,373 60.348210 16,920,008.68 XPAR 10/09/2024 180,000 60.315594 10,856,806.92 CEUX 10/09/2024 40,000 60.326381 2,413,055.24 TQEX 10/09/2024 30,000 60.336120 1,810,083.60 AQEU 11/09/2024 299,801 60.128881 18,026,698.65 XPAR 11/09/2024 170,000 60.102686 10,217,456.62 CEUX 11/09/2024 38,500 60.083499 2,313,214.71 TQEX 11/09/2024 24,000 60.109340 1,442,624.16 AQEU 12/09/2024 302,061 60.715411 18,339,757.76 XPAR 12/09/2024 167,000 60.709658 10,138,512.89 CEUX 12/09/2024 28,000 60.713941 1,699,990.35 TQEX 12/09/2024 30,000 60.723719 1,821,711.57 AQEU 13/09/2024 284,165 61.055314 17,349,783.30 XPAR 13/09/2024 175,000 61.042678 10,682,468.65 CEUX 13/09/2024 40,000 61.039738 2,441,589.52 TQEX 13/09/2024 25,000 61.045379 1,526,134.48 AQEU Total 2,642,211 60.555301 159,999,881.29

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

X @TotalEnergies LinkedIn TotalEnergies Facebook TotalEnergies Instagram TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916060325/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com