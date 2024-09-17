As the Europe prepares to witness a captivating Supermoon and partial lunar eclipse in September 2024, VOOPOO is gearing up to create its own in the vaping universe not in the night sky, but at InterTabac 2024. From September 19th to 21st, the world's leading trade fair will transform Messe Dortmund into a hub of innovation. At the heart of VOOPOO's showcase stands ARGUS A, a device with the industry-first dual-zone display mirroring the overlapping circles of a lunar eclipse that promises to eclipse the competition and captivate attendees.

Floating Among the Stars: A Vaping Odyssey with VOOPOO

VOOPOO has been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of vaping technology, and InterTabac 2024 will be no exception. At VOOPOO's space-themed booth, visitors will find themselves immersed in a cosmic experience, with a galactic canopy overhead and futuristic space pod display cases showcasing the latest innovations. Attendees will experience firsthand the superior draw of VOOPOO's core products, testing their unique features and flavors.

ARGUS POD FAMILY: ARGUS A, ARGUS G2, and ARGUS G2 Mini represent the pinnacle of VOOPOO's engineering excellence. Designed for those who demand both power and precision, the ARGUS series offers an unparalleled vaping experience which can last up to 90 mL e-liquid usage without burning and remain non-leakage in a standstill state for up to 30 days.

DRAG SERIES: Debut in a stunning new colorway, DRAG S2 and DRAG X2 are set to captivate attendees with its fresh look and enhanced features. This model is a testament to VOOPOO's ability to innovate while staying true to the iconic DRAG series.

Join the Cosmic Journey at VOOPOO Booth WH.B16

Beyond product demonstrations, visitors can participate in a variety of interactive activities designed to entertain and reward. VOOPOO has prepared an exciting raffle where lucky winners can receive a premium VOOPOO Gift valued over 70€. Meanwhile, visitors can also enjoy complimentary beer at the booth.

As the moon and Saturn align in the heavens, VOOPOO looks forward to welcoming you aboard the fabulous cosmic journey at InterTabac 2024!

WARNING: The product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

