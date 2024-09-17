The Finnish Man who Put Recorder Up to His Nose on Holland's Got Talent and played Dutch Pop Tunes

Mikko Rautiainen, also known as Nasal Recorder, has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most appearances on Got Talent shows worldwide. His recent performance on Holland's Got Talent captivated over 1.2 million viewers during its RTL4 broadcast, becoming one of the most-watched episodes of the season. Mikko's unforgettable act-playing the recorder through his nose-featured Dutch music classics like "Leef" by André Hazes Jr. and "Bacardi Lemon" a.k.a. Ik Ga Zwemmen) by Mart Hoogkamer, blending humor and cultural homage into his performance, making it an instant viral sensation across Netherlands.

Please find a snippet of his performance here:

https://youtu.be/uP75lPstl00?si=Xo7AJOxroo-DMm8I

Within just a few days, Mikko's performance clips have amassed over 2 million views across social media platforms, further cementing his place as an international entertainment phenomenon.

Adding to his growing fame, Mikko also secured a feature in one of the Netherlands' most prestigious newspapers, De Telegraaf, where his unique talent and personal story were highlighted, reaching a wide Dutch audience.

An Inspiring Story Beyond Entertainment

Mikko's story goes far beyond his viral performances. Once facing alcoholism and homelessness, Mikko turned his life around after completing treatment in 2018, and he has been sober for over six years. His inspiring journey from adversity to global success brings depth to his humorous and entertaining performances, providing a message of resilience and hope for others who face similar challenges.

Exclusive Appearances This Autumn Stay Tuned for Dates!

Mikko has a series of exciting appearances scheduled for this autumn, with further details to be revealed soon. He is currently in Amsterdam, where he is available for interviews, features, and collaborations. With a busy international schedule ahead, including a planned show in Las Vegas, this is a rare opportunity to engage with Mikko before he embarks on his next global adventure.

About Mikko Rautiainen (Nasal Recorder)

Mikko Rautiainen, the world's only known performer to play the recorder through his nose, has appeared in 10 different Got Talent shows worldwide. His performances combine humor, musicality, and local culture, offering a fresh and unique experience for audiences everywhere. Mikko's journey from personal struggles to global success adds an inspiring narrative to his act, making him not only an entertainer but also a motivational figure.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

office@nasalrecorder.com

+358 45 325 91 00

or 06 1616 1072

Instagram @nasalrecorder

www.nasalrecorder.com

We kindly request that journalists approach Mikko's personal story with the utmost care and respect. While Mikko's performances are lighthearted and humorous, his journey through alcoholism, homelessness, and recovery is an extremely fragile and painful part of his life. We ask that interviewers strike a balance between his comedic side and the deeply emotional aspects of his story. Mikko is open to sharing his experiences to inspire others, but we kindly ask for sensitivity in how these topics are approached. His personal story is a testament to resilience, and it's important that this is conveyed respectfully, without overshadowing the joy and laughter he brings to his performances.

"Only Nasal Recorder Artist in the World"

"Unique blend of absurdity and genuine talent that can not be replicated!"

- SIMON COWELL

Contacts:

office@nasalrecorder.com

+358 45 325 91 00

or 06 1616 1072