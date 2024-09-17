Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinnotake Corporation: High-end Kinnotake Resorts Introduces Zen Elegance, Experience Serenity of Newly Unveiled Grand Suites in Hakone for Extraordinary Escape

HAKONE, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnotake Resorts, operated by Kinnotake Corporation in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, announced the completion of the newly expanded Grand Suite rooms, "Ten" and "Sora," at the Kinnotake Tonosawa. These spacious suites offer an extraordinary escape, providing an otherworldly experience reminiscent of staying in a modern Zen temple. The rooms allow guests to engage in Zen mindful breathing, enjoying a profound sense of liberation and seamless integration with Hakone's majestic natural surroundings.

Located on the top floor, the suites feature a terrace with a luxurious Aomori Hiba wood onsen (hot spring), providing a lavish experience enhanced by the soothing aroma of wood. Accommodating up to four guests, the suites include a relaxation area with a high-end bed and exquisite dining with carefully selected ingredients.

Furthermore, starting in August, Kinnotake Tonosawa's private cottage, The Moon Spa offers herbal baths and treatments as part of its Zen Toji (therapeutic onsen practice) bathing experience. This new offering, available exclusively for the private use of the entire facility, is perfect for couples seeking a special journey, friends looking for a peaceful retreat, or families desiring quality time together.

Additionally, the resorts' separate dining facility, Teppanyaki Zen, features premium Wagyu beef and fresh vegetables expertly grilled by its acclaimed chefs. It provides elevated flavors of the top-tier Wagyu, meticulously prepared to offer a superior dining experience.

Photo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108173/202409116225/_prw_PI1fl_9IhF4w61.jpg

About Kinnotake Tonosawa
The Kinnotake Tonosawa welcomes guests across a suspension bridge over the valley at "Healing Forest Tonosawa." Set within 20,000 square meters of natural beauty, Tonosawa offers a Boundless Nature Resort experience where service, space, and environment blend seamlessly. Located about an hour from Tokyo by train, with a short transfer by bus or taxi, its accommodations feature eight room types and 21 rooms, each with a private open-air onsen.

Location: 191 Tonosawa, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa Prefecture
Kinnotake Tonosawa official website: https://kinnotake-resorts.com/kinnotake-tonosawa/en/

About Kinnotake Resorts
Established in Hakone in 1947, Kinnotake Resorts aims to nurture diverse talents, encourage continuous growth, and utilize the timeless power of bamboo to create extraordinary experiences that positively impact every guest's life.

Kinnotake Resorts official website: https://kinnotake-resorts.com/en/

For more information, visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202409116225-O1-aI1Nxts4.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/high-end-kinnotake-resorts-introduces-zen-elegance-experience-serenity-of-newly-unveiled-grand-suites-in-hakone-for-extraordinary-escape-302249712.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.