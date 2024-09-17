DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property 17-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 September 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Disposal of Property Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a vacant office unit in Castle Donington for GBP1.75m, in line with the 30 June 2024 valuation, having acquired the property as part of a portfolio in June 2016. Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: "Following the exit of the tenant at lease expiry, substantial refurbishment would be needed to secure a new letting and maintain the rental level which we did not believe would be cost effective. The sale demonstrates the continued demand for smaller lot sized regional assets, particularly from owner occupiers, and we expect to use the sale proceeds to repay variable rate debt, which aligns to our strategy of providing shareholders with strong income returns." - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

