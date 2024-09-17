Carbonmark and EcoRegistry Announce Integration, Expanding Global Reach and Enhancing Access to High-Impact Environmental Projects

Carbonmark and EcoRegistry have announced their technology integration, enabling a complete range of features, including carbon credit lifecycle transparency, automated transactions via API, a simplified customer experience, and secure, interoperable solutions for the environmental commodity market. This collaboration is designed to improve transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in carbon markets by facilitating real-time transactions and retirements of carbon credits.

DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Carbonmark and EcoRegistry have integrated their platforms so buyers can access projects listed on EcoRegistry.com, improving market dynamics and fostering a stronger trading environment. Carbonmark's cutting-edge digital technology and EcoRegistry's robust platform enable direct, immediate transactions crucial for scaling carbon markets.





Carbonmark specializes in delivering secure and interoperable solutions for environmental commodity market participants. It simplifies inventory management across environmental asset registries and provides APIs to integrate these assets into third-party applications, establishing itself as a central aggregation hub for the market.

Complementing this, EcoRegistry has developed a platform that leverages technology to support the issuance of environmental assets and track units once issued, preventing double counting. Their system allows interaction between multiple stakeholders during the origination process, safeguarding all information and supporting evidence for the issuance process. Once issued, the units are tracked using a distributed ledger technology (DLT) based implementation to enhance market integrity.

"The market needs participants willing to bring down barriers between supply and demand and generate new opportunities and markets for the project owners. Carbonmark is implementing innovative methodologies to deploy, receive feedback, and adapt to the market's needs," said Juan Duran, CEO of EcoRegistry.

Together, these two companies offer a comprehensive solution that streamlines the entire lifecycle of carbon credits, from issuance to trading. They provide the necessary infrastructure to scale and improve the efficiency of carbon markets.

The integration with EcoRegistry provides Carbonmark users access to impactful carbon projects, including community-based afforestation and reforestation projects, conservation projects, methane abatement projects, and renewable energy projects crucial to our transition to a more sustainable future:

Proyecto Conservación ARLEQUÍN REDD+ in Colombia. The project protects 82,626 hectares of tropical rainforest and focuses on reducing deforestation by reforesting degraded areas.

Proyecto REDD+ PAZcífico Sur in Colombia. The project aims to reduce deforestation and forest degradation emissions and focuses on conservation, enhancement of carbon reservoirs, and community empowerment.

Drew Bonneau, Director of Carbonmark, said, "We're proud to integrate with a technologically advanced player like EcoRegistry that has spearheaded innovation in the voluntary carbon market. Projects certified under the ICROA-endorsed Cercarbono standard will now be available across our diverse client base."

To learn more about the impact of integration, join us on September 18th, 2024, for a webinar titled "Integrated Carbon Market: From EcoRegistry to Spherity's Battery Passport via Carbonmark API." We will explore the seamless integration and interoperability of carbon markets, emphasizing the interconnected supply chain and the importance of transparency. Discover how technologies transform how carbon credits are tracked, verified, and utilized across industries.

