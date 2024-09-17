DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (IQCY LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.9681 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1370583 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 347345 EQS News ID: 1989673 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1989673&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2024 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)