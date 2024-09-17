Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
(the "Company")
17 September 2024
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
