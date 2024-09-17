

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. retail sales report due later in the day and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday.



Analysts remain divided over whether the Fed will cut rates by 25 or 50 basis points.



A 25-bps rate cut could calm markets, but a deeper one may raise concerns about an economic slowdown.



Meanwhile, a measure of German economic sentiment due later in the day is expected to show a slight deterioration in September.



ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul is set to speak at an event organized by the bank in Frankfurt, Germany.



The benchmark DAX was up 60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,693 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Banks traded mixed, with Deutsche Bank rising 1.1 percent while Commerzbank dropped half a percent.



