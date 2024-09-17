Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GSMA launches maturity roadmap as telecoms industry leads the way in the deployment of responsible AI

The tool will help telcos adopt and measure responsible and ethical approaches to AI as the industry accesses an estimated $680 billion opportunity

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA today launches a first industry-wide Responsible AI (RAI) Maturity Roadmap to provide telecoms operators with the tools and guidance to test and assess their responsible use of the technology.

GSMA Logo

The overall opportunity derived from the expanded use of AI within the telecoms sector is estimated by McKinsey to reach $680 billion over the next 15-20 years. The GSMA is uniting the industry in using the technology ethically and responsibly - the first time a whole sector has committed to a common approach to AI.

The roadmap, developed based on insights by McKinsey and a group of operators, will allow telecoms organisations to assess where they currently stand in terms of their existing maturity in using AI responsibly against where they want to go. It then provides clear guidance and measurement tools to help fulfil those ambitions.

Its development follows the well-established commitments of many MNOs to ensure the exploration and integration of AI within their work is done in ethical and responsible ways.

Following extensive industry consultation, the GSMA roadmap has combined these approaches with existing global regulations, recommendations and standards from international organisations including the OECD and UNESCO.

This initiative has been championed by Axiata, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Telstra. Nineteen MNOs have already committed to using the roadmap as a way of tracking, maintaining and improving their responsible use of AI.

By providing greater clarity and a common approach to the responsible use of AI, the GSMA's roadmap will give MNOs the confidence to commit fully to its adoption and therefore unlock the technology's value more quickly.

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, said: "The transformative potential of AI has long been apparent but its integration in our work and our lives must be done in a responsible and transparent way for it to be truly effective and sustainable.

"Responsible AI is the right way to explore and unlock the many opportunities the technology presents, and the telecoms industry is proud to lead the way as the first sector to commit to this approach - we hope others will follow our example."

For full information see

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/4913972/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-launches-maturity-roadmap-as-telecoms-industry-leads-the-way-in-the-deployment-of-responsible-ai-302250085.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.