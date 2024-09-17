Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 11:10 Uhr
Relay42 Netherlands B.V.: Relay42 Launches a Customer Data Platform Tailored for Airlines

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay42, a leading European Customer Data Platform (CDP), is proud to announce the launch of its real-time CDP specifically designed for the airline industry. The solution addresses industry-specific challenges, including optimizing passenger load factor, enhancing real-time customer acquisition, and boosting ancillary sales. The Relay42 CDP for Airlines leverages over a decade of experience collaborating with global airlines to deliver tailored, high-impact results.

Key capabilities of the Relay42 CDP for Airlines

  • Deep insights into passengers' behaviors: Relay42 CDP for Airlines integrates CRM data (demographics, past bookings, feedback) with real-time online behavior to provide comprehensive insights into passenger behaviors.
  • Omnichannel 1-to-1 personalization: The Relay42 Journey Orchestration module connects all marketing channels (email, paid media, mobile apps, web, SMS, CRM) to deliver relevant 1-to-1 customer journeys at scale, enhancing customer acquisition.
  • Revenue management integration: Relay42 for Airlines seamlessly integrates revenue management with digital marketing, automating price adjustments across owned and paid channels, ensuring that customers are promptly informed of the latest offers and changes, thereby maximizing revenue.
  • Passenger load factor optimization: With Relay42, marketers can link real-time passenger behavior to the current Passenger Load Factor (PLF), allowing them to target passengers most likely to book with flights that have lower PLF. This approach boosts both customer satisfaction and PLF simultaneously.
  • Boosting ancillary sales with AI: Relay42 for Airlines uses predictive AI to enhance ancillary sales by delivering personalized, AI-driven recommendations to each passenger, maximizing relevance and boosting profit margins.

"The airline industry has always been one of our core areas of expertise. For over a decade, we have partnered with global airlines to support their marketing teams in driving success. We've now packaged that expertise into a tailored solution designed specifically to meet the unique needs of airline marketing teams," said Tomas Salfischberger, CEO and founder of Relay42.

About Relay42
Relay42 is an Orchestration Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers businesses to create meaningful customer relationships by utilizing smart technology to transform fragmented interactions into seamless journeys.

Global brands including Air France, KLM, Vattenfall, and FedEx rely on Relay42 to anticipate and address customer needs in real time across all online and offline channels. Relay42 is the only platform built for AI-driven customer journeys with real-time connectivity to all systems and touchpoints.

For more information, visit https://relay42.com.

Contact
Kalina Dancheva
Brand & Communications Manager
k.dancheva@relay42.com


