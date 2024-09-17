

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 0.6765 against the U.S. dollar and 1.6448 against the euro, from early lows of 0.6471 and 1.6500, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie advanced to a 4-day high of 95.32 from an early low of 94.71.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie climbed to nearly a 4-week high of 0.9191 and a 3-week high of 1.0913 from early lows of 0.9165 and 1.0885, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro, 99.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.



