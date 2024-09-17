

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.6208 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.6183.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 4-day highs of 87.42 and 1.7929 from early lows of 86.85 and 1.7989.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.63 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen and 1.76 against the euro.



