First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - increase

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise. Name: Monsenso --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061277977 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 66,504,629 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 135,553 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 66,640,182 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise prices: 90,000 shares - DKK 0.10 16,665 shares - DKK 0.22 28,888 shares - DKK 0.30 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196095 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital