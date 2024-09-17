Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.09.2024 11:58 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 25 0319) admitted to trading on September 18, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:          Endurlán ríkissjóðs                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:         471283-0459                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI            254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)      RIKV 25 0319                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code         IS0000036721                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code         D-Y-Z-T-X-R                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer        ENDURLAN RIKIS/0.00 MMKT 20250319         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:       Bills                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount    N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously  N/A                        
   issued                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this   31.189.000.000                  
   time                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD    1 kr.                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock  Yes                        
   Exchange                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type     Other                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if   Bill                       
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency         ISK                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other    N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date        18.9.2024                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary      19.3.2025                     
   installment date                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of      1                         
   installments                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency   N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date       19.3.2025                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate       N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate,  N/A                        
   if applicable                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate,  N/A                        
   if other                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium          N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if    N/A                        
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention   ACT/360                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if N/A                        
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date    N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon   N/A                        
   date                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency     N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon  N/A                        
   payments                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow,  N/A                        
   then how                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean    N/A                        
   price                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote     N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a   No                        
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include accrued                          
   interest for days                             
   missing until next                             
   business day?                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index       N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly  N/A                        
   index, if other                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value     N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date      N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option        No                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option        No                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible        No                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating   Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic   
   agency, date)       loans.                      
                            Nov. 2023 S&P: A+ for  
                long term domestic and A-1 for short term    
                domestic loans. March. 2022 Fitch; A for long  
                term domestic loans.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information  N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD     Yes                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository   Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for  September 16, 2024                
   Admission to Trading                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of    September 16, 2024                
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to   September 18, 2024                
   trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID       RIKV_25_0319                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype    T-Bills                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market          Iceland Cash Bond Trading             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name   ICE_TREASURY_BILLS                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards No                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility    No                        
   guards                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier     BOND - Bonds                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type         EUSB - Sovereign Bond               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.