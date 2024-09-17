Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bybit P2P Drops Super Deal to Reward New Users

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is unlocking supersized rewards for P2P users. Upon completion of first-time deposits, eligible users get to win Lucky Draw Tickets and claim Super Deal coupons to save 99 USDT in the next deposit of over 100 USDT.

Bybit P2P Drops Super Deal to Reward New Users

The flash deal makes P2P trading on Bybit more rewarding for users of all risk appetites. The luckiest winners stand the chance of earning up to 99 USDT in P2P coupons with a 10 USDT first-time deposit.

From now to 30 September, simply make your first trade to receive a Lucky Draw Ticket for a chance to redeem Super Deal coupons at the Bybit Rewards Hub:

  • Deposits: Users making first-time P2P deposits at as little as over 10 USDT may be entitled to either an instant 10 USDT coupon, or a Lucky Draw Ticket for a chance to win one of three Super Deals for a reward of up to 99 USDT. The P2P coupon may be used in the next purchase to be deducted from the payment amount.

The campaign will conclude Bybit P2P's giveaway for the quarter. The Super Deal coupons can be counted towards all fiat currencies supported on the Bybit P2P platform, an intuitive and powerful platform for beginners and seasoned traders alike.

Find out more about the event and eligibility at Bybit P2P Super Deal.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507329/Bybit_P2P_Drops_Super_Deal_Reward_New_Users.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-p2p-drops-super-deal-to-reward-new-users-302250111.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
