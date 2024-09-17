Meta Platforms has strengthened its foothold in the smart wearables market by extending its collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. This long-term agreement, which builds on their partnership since 2019, aims to develop smart glasses well into the next decade. The alliance has already produced two generations of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, combining EssilorLuxottica's eyewear expertise with Meta's technological prowess. This strategic move is expected to positively impact Meta's stock performance, as investors recognize the potential for growth in the expanding smart wearables sector.

Financial Outlook and Investor Appeal

Despite a recent minor dip in share price, Meta's stock remains significantly above its 52-week low, demonstrating an impressive 87.03% increase. The company's latest quarterly results showcased strong performance, with revenue climbing 22.10% to $39.07 billion and earnings per share substantially exceeding the previous year's figures. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of $574.29. Adding to investor interest, Meta has announced its inaugural dividend payment, expected to be $1.86 per share for 2024, potentially enhancing the stock's attractiveness to dividend-focused investors.

