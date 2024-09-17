Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
17.09.24
10:39 Uhr
136,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,00136,0012:44
135,00136,0010:39
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 12:24 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy: AI Essentials For Small Businesses to Drive Growth and Save Time

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) is not new, however the recent boom in AI tools available to anyone such as image-generation tools and AI-driven applications, while offering new opportunities, can also place small business owners in new and unfamiliar territory.

GoDaddy Logo

GoDaddy shares some ways in which generative AI can help small business owners and entrepreneurs enhance creativity, streamline operations and support customer engagement.

  1. Generate creative and unique business names - The biggest barrier to getting started is sometimes a blank screen. Generative AI is great for helping to get creativity started. If thinking of a catchy business name isn't your strong suit, consider using AI to kick-start the process. GoDaddy AI Domain Search can help generate potential business names, giving entrepreneurs a list of unique and creative names that they might not have come up with otherwise.

  2. Automate content creation - By simplifying the content creation process and enhancing the effectiveness of published materials, such as website content, newsletters or blogs, AI can help save entrepreneurs both time and money.

    Using advanced natural language processing algorithms and deep learning techniques, AI-powered content-generation tools can analyze existing content within a specific industry or niche. Using that information, AI tools can then generate relevant and engaging content. And then, you can update the output to match the overall vibe of your unique business.

    To help entrepreneurs be successful in creating prompts to use with AI tools, GoDaddy created a free guide. This guide offers small business owners tips for how to create text and visual prompts.

  3. Enhance customer service - With AI, business owners can quickly craft personalized responses, such as thank-you emails to customers after they make a purchase or sign-up for a service, reminder emails, and responses to inquiries or complaints. By providing fast and personalized responses to customers, using AI-powered tools can help to enhance the overall customer experience, leading to higher satisfaction rates and a stronger brand reputation, and help to drive further engagement with customers.

  4. Support for social media management - Engaging on social media channels is an important part of growing a business in today's digital environment, but managing multiple platforms and attempting to brainstorm creative new content can feel daunting. AI can help here as well.

    Tasks AI can support with include creating a list of key moments and relevant events for a target audience, craft ad copy to grab people's attention, write simple video scripts, create editorial calendars, and provide creative captions for image-based posts.

    GoDaddy Studio creates professional-looking content for a business or personal brand. Anyone can easily and quickly produce engaging content without needing advanced design skills. This free tool is available for anyone looking to enhance their online presence and take advantage of branded content for their social media channels, website, customer email communications, and more.

While AI tools can help save time and money, it is crucial for a human to closely review the output of the AI tool that you choose to use, as AI can return incorrect, false or outdated information or may include content containing third parties' intellectual property.

"In today's fast-changing digital world, GoDaddy is equipping small business owners with AI tools and guidance to help them boost their content creativity and streamline operations, saving them time to focus on growing their businesses," said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy.

GoDaddy offers a wide array of online resources to help small businesses and entrepreneurs thrive in the digital world, from website building and ecommerce tools to email and digital marketing solutions.

For more information on how GoDaddy can help your business, visit GoDaddy.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363619/4763615/GoDaddy_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/godaddy-ai-essentials-for-small-businesses-to-drive-growth-and-save-time-302250157.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.