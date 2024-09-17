GoDaddy: AI Essentials For Small Businesses to Drive Growth and Save Time

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) is not new, however the recent boom in AI tools available to anyone such as image-generation tools and AI-driven applications, while offering new opportunities, can also place small business owners in new and unfamiliar territory.

GoDaddy shares some ways in which generative AI can help small business owners and entrepreneurs enhance creativity, streamline operations and support customer engagement.

Generate creative and unique business names - The biggest barrier to getting started is sometimes a blank screen. Generative AI is great for helping to get creativity started. If thinking of a catchy business name isn't your strong suit, consider using AI to kick-start the process. GoDaddy AI Domain Search can help generate potential business names, giving entrepreneurs a list of unique and creative names that they might not have come up with otherwise.



Automate content creation - By simplifying the content creation process and enhancing the effectiveness of published materials, such as website content, newsletters or blogs, AI can help save entrepreneurs both time and money.



Using advanced natural language processing algorithms and deep learning techniques, AI-powered content-generation tools can analyze existing content within a specific industry or niche. Using that information, AI tools can then generate relevant and engaging content. And then, you can update the output to match the overall vibe of your unique business.



To help entrepreneurs be successful in creating prompts to use with AI tools, GoDaddy created a free guide. This guide offers small business owners tips for how to create text and visual prompts.



Enhance customer service - With AI, business owners can quickly craft personalized responses, such as thank-you emails to customers after they make a purchase or sign-up for a service, reminder emails, and responses to inquiries or complaints. By providing fast and personalized responses to customers, using AI-powered tools can help to enhance the overall customer experience, leading to higher satisfaction rates and a stronger brand reputation, and help to drive further engagement with customers.



Support for social media management - Engaging on social media channels is an important part of growing a business in today's digital environment, but managing multiple platforms and attempting to brainstorm creative new content can feel daunting. AI can help here as well.



Tasks AI can support with include creating a list of key moments and relevant events for a target audience, craft ad copy to grab people's attention, write simple video scripts, create editorial calendars, and provide creative captions for image-based posts.



GoDaddy Studio creates professional-looking content for a business or personal brand. Anyone can easily and quickly produce engaging content without needing advanced design skills. This free tool is available for anyone looking to enhance their online presence and take advantage of branded content for their social media channels, website, customer email communications, and more.

While AI tools can help save time and money, it is crucial for a human to closely review the output of the AI tool that you choose to use, as AI can return incorrect, false or outdated information or may include content containing third parties' intellectual property.

"In today's fast-changing digital world, GoDaddy is equipping small business owners with AI tools and guidance to help them boost their content creativity and streamline operations, saving them time to focus on growing their businesses," said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy.

GoDaddy offers a wide array of online resources to help small businesses and entrepreneurs thrive in the digital world, from website building and ecommerce tools to email and digital marketing solutions.

