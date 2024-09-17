Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 16th September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
16th September 2024 53.15p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 52.99p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
16th September
