Striim, Inc.: Striim 5.0 Previews Cutting-Edge Real-Time Data and AI Capabilities for Modernization and GenAI Adoption at Big Data LDN

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, an industry leader in real-time data integration and streaming, is excited to announce the private preview launch of Striim 5.0, which will become generally available in the near future. As data volumes surge and data quality requirements for AI become increasingly important, the need to implement scalable, reliable, and efficient data pipelines has never been greater. Striim 5.0 addresses these demands with premier Change Data Capture (CDC) technology, seamless enterprise connectivity, and cutting-edge AI/ML capabilities. This latest release brings powerful enhancements in real-time data processing, real-time AI, and data security, empowering businesses to drive efficiency, innovate faster, and safeguard their data.



Key Features of Striim 5.0 Include:

Real-Time Data Processing: As an existing leader in real-time data processing, Striim 5.0 will enhance those current capabilities by further enabling businesses to further break down data silos with rich integration for analytics and data lakes, ensuring seamless data flow and consistency across a wide range of platforms. Advanced Change Data Capture (CDC) technology enables our customers to read data from mission-critical systems and allows for swift adaptation to evolving data needs, streamlines processes, and enhances accuracy.

Real-Time AI: Striim 5.0 introduces an AI Insights feature to facilitate the development of new AI applications with seamless integration for foundational models such as Azure OpenAI, Vertex AI, and others, along with vector distribution to systems such as MongoDB, Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and Oracle, the platform leverages vector embedding and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to inject context, strengthening AI capabilities and accurate decision-making.

Enterprise Connectivity: The new release builds off the recent release for Striim Cloud for Application Integration and offers robust connectivity options with connectors for HubSpot, Zendesk, Stripe, and more. This allows businesses to unlock the value of data inside their ERP and CRM systems, realizing immediate insights and maximizing data utilization.

Accelerate Time-to-Value: By optimizing pipeline adoption, Striim 5.0 increases ease of use, reduces downtime, improves user experience, and drives cost efficiency. The platform ensures recoverable pipelines for additional snapshot scenarios, promoting seamless operations and enhancing business resilience.

Enhanced Security and Data Privacy: The new version automates authentication and streamlines the Automated OAuth process for adapters such as Snowflake and Databricks endpoints, reducing overhead and boosting security. Data masking capabilities protect sensitive personally identifiable information (PII), ensuring compliance and minimizing risk. This enables secure data usage in testing, analytics, and operations, increasing customer trust and operational efficiency.

"To remain competitive, modern enterprises need innovative solutions that deliver rapid, actionable insights. Striim 5.0 is designed to meet this need by integrating cutting-edge features such as automatic sensitive data handling, snapshot recovery, real-time embedding generators for model interoperability, and enhanced enterprise connectivity, to name a few. These advancements not only deliver richer customer experiences via Gen AI applications but also accelerate time-to-value with simpler pipeline configuration and bolster security, enabling businesses to drive impactful decisions with greater speed and efficiency," said Alok Pareek, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. "We see customers struggle with assembling multiple products and different frameworks to create and deploy modern data pipelines. Our unified platform allows customers to effectively scale their most mission-critical data transformation projects with simplicity while keeping overall total cost of ownership low."

To learn more about the new private preview of Striim 5.0, visit Striim at booth #712 at the Big Data LDN conference, attend its joint speaking sessions with Morrisons, National Grid, and Kramp, visit its website , and follow the latest news and announcements on LinkedIn .

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim delivers cutting-edge real-time intelligence for AI through its fully managed SaaS platform, which integrates data across clouds, applications, and databases. Tailored for modern cloud data warehouses, Striim's platform rapidly converts relational and unstructured data into actionable insights using advanced analytics and machine learning frameworks. Leveraging its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication-with industry-leading Oracle CDC technology-Striim processes over 100 billion daily events with sub-second latency, enabling quick, data-driven decision-making. Explore more at www.striim.com .

