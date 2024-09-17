Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 13:18 Uhr
Averna Technologies Inc.: Averna Launches Proligent Cloud for Simplified and Streamlined Test Data Analytics without Additional Hardware

This latest addition to the Proligent family offers test data analytics straight out of the box.

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, a leading global test & quality solutions provider, announced the release of Proligent Cloud, the latest addition to its industry-leading Proligent data management software family. Proligent empowers manufacturers with centralized, user-friendly data insights to optimize production line performance and ensure consistent product quality.

Averna Launches Proligent Cloud for Simplified and Streamlined Test Data Analytics without Additional Hardware

Proligent Cloud builds upon the success of its predecessors, Analytics and QuickView, offering a powerful yet intuitive solution for collecting, analyzing, and reporting on test data directly from the production line.

"Throughout the Proligent product line, we're committed to empowering manufacturers with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions and achieve operational excellence," says Matt Jecz, Director of Innovation at Averna. "With Cloud, we are specifically looking at simplifying the process for everyone involved. This includes intuitive out-of-the-box features, straightforward/affordable pricing model, and streamlined integration.

Designed for small to medium-sized manufacturing facilities, Proligent Cloud is ideal for design, New Product Introduction (NPI), and production. Key features include:

  • Centralized data collection without the need for additional hardware.
  • Clear pricing with a simple pay-as-you-go structure.
  • Easy installation which minimizes IT involvement
  • Seamless integration with existing test environments, including Averna Launch and NI TestStand.
  • Standard test measurement reports including: Cpk, top failed steps, yield, measurement trends.
  • OEE dashboard to monitor and understand quality, performance and availability.

By simplifying data management and providing clear, actionable insights, Proligent Cloud helps manufacturers optimize their production processes, improve product quality, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.

For more information on Averna or any of their products, please visit their website.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR registration. www.averna.com

© Copyright 2024 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505347/Averna_Technologies_Inc__Averna_Launches_Proligent__Cloud_for_Si.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/averna-launches-proligent-cloud-for-simplified-and-streamlined-test-data-analytics-without-additional-hardware-302248078.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
