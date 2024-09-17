Phi Huynh, DPM, Joins Modern Foot & Ankle, Expanding Services in Houston, Texas

Modern Foot & Ankle Welcomes Dr. Phi Huynh, DPM: Expanding Specialized Care in Sports Medicine, Diabetic Foot Care, and Surgical Procedures at Houston's Spring and West Oaks Offices.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Modern Foot & Ankle is pleased to welcome Dr. Phi Huynh, DPM, to its growing Texas podiatry team. Dr. Huynh will be practicing at the Spring and West Oaks offices in Houston, where he will offer specialized care in sports medicine, diabetic foot care, bunion procedures, and hammertoe correction.



A Houston native, Dr. Huynh earned his bachelor's degree from Rice University before obtaining his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. He then returned to Houston to complete an intensive three-year surgical residency at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood hospital. During his residency, Dr. Huynh gained extensive experience in high-volume surgical environments, where he mastered a wide range of techniques for treating complex foot and ankle conditions. This rigorous training also included significant exposure to forefoot pathologies, such as hammertoes and bunions, further enhancing his expertise.

In addition to his surgical proficiency, Dr. Huynh is known for his meticulous attention to detail and his commitment to personalized, patient-centered care. His ability to craft tailored treatment plans that address the unique needs of each patient has earned him a reputation for delivering exceptional results. Whether performing intricate surgeries or providing conservative care, Dr. Huynh prioritizes patient well-being and strives to achieve optimal outcomes.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Huynh is actively involved in community outreach. He volunteers his time to assist local high school athletes, lending his expertise to help them prevent and recover from injuries. Additionally, Dr. Huynh participates in medical missions to underserved areas in Mexico, extending his compassionate care to those in need beyond the Houston area.

"Joining Modern Foot & Ankle allows me to be part of a practice that shares my values of excellence and compassion in patient care," said Dr. Huynh. "I'm excited to contribute to a team that is dedicated to providing innovative treatments and making a positive impact in our community."

Dr. Vivek Patel, CEO of Modern Foot & Ankle, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Huynh's arrival: "We are proud to have Dr. Huynh on board. His extensive surgical experience, combined with his dedication to patient care and community service, will greatly enhance our Texas market. We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make on our patients and the broader community."

