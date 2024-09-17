BirchStreet Systems Selected as Exclusive Procure-to-Pay Partner for Red Sea Global in Saudi Arabia

The strategic collaboration plays a pivotal role in transforming the Red Sea coastline into a luxury destination

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BirchStreet Systems, the leading provider of procure-to-pay solutions for the hospitality industry, today announces its partnership with Red Sea Global, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, as its exclusive procure-to-pay partner.

Red Sea Global is currently developing two of Saudi Arabia's projects that are set to revolutionize the tourism landscape by transforming an extensive stretch of the Red Sea coastline into luxurious international destinations. The Red Sea destination spans an area the size of a small country along the west coast of Saudi Arabia, encompassing an archipelago of pristine islands.

Mark Haywood, Chief Commercial Officer & Senior Vice President International for BirchStreet Systems, commented on the significance of this partnership: "Being chosen as the exclusive procure-to-pay partner for Red Sea Global is a testament to BirchStreet Systems' unparalleled expertise in the hospitality sector and highlights our capability to support large-scale developments. Red Sea Global is poised to redefine luxury tourism, and we are thrilled to be a part of this transformative journey."

Akram Hashem, Senior Director of Operations for Hospitality Systems Technology at Red Sea Global, commented: "There are many procure-to-pay providers in the industry, but BirchStreet Systems stands out as a true hospitality solution provider. Their long-standing relationships with leading hotel brands and deep industry expertise made them the ideal partner for this project."

BirchStreet Systems' proven track record with leading global brands such as Four Seasons, Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt played a crucial role in securing this partnership. "Red Sea Global recognized our long-standing relationships with leading hotel brands and saw the value in partnering with a company deeply embedded in the hospitality industry," added Haywood. "Our comprehensive suite of services built for the hospitality industry by hospitality experts, including eProcurement, Accounts Payable, Inventory Management, and Recipe Management, will play a crucial role in supporting the operational excellence of these luxury hotels."

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests last year, with three of its hotels now open. Shebara and Desert Rock will welcome first guests later this year, while Shura Island is on track to welcome guests in 2025. Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 and international flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.

Upon full completion in 2030, The Red Sea will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

A second destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, located further south will open in the coming weeks. AMAALA remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025, when the first eight resorts complete as part of Triple Bay phase one, along with Corallium and the iconic Yacht Club.

About BirchStreet Systems

Founded in 2002, BirchStreet is the leading global provider of enterprise procure-to-pay solutions for the hospitality sector. BirchStreet's software platform provides leading global hospitality brands with a full suite of procurement applications, including eProcurement software, accounts payable automation, invoice management, inventory management, recipe management, supplier payments, and reporting and analytics. BirchStreet's customers leverage the company's solutions to access a broad network of suppliers and manage billions of dollars of spend annually across a wide variety of categories, including food and beverage, operating supplies, maintenance services and capital projects. For more information, please visit www.birchstreetsystems.com .

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com ) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

Media Contacts:

Jack Williams

Red Sea Global

Public Relations Director

jack.williams@redseaglobal.com

Irina Jakovleva

BirchStreet Systems

Chief Marketing Officer

ijakovleva@birchstreet.net

Andrea Mane

ProVision Partners

amane@provision-partners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354991/BirchStreet_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/birchstreet-systems-selected-as-exclusive-procure-to-pay-partner-for-red-sea-global-in-saudi-arabia-302250004.html