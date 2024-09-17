Dr. Haiko van Lengen appointed new CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board, allowing Matthias Lemenkühler to focus on the technology side as Chief Product Technology Officer

For software manufacturer xSuite, innovative strength is instrumental in providing its customers with the best possible support for automating document-based processes and transforming to the new SAP and cloud world. Matthias Lemenkühler (55), former CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board, will therefore concentrate on the technological development of xSuite software solutions as CPTO (Chief Product Technology Officer) with immediate effect. Dr. Haiko van Lengen (52), previously CEO of Diamant Software, has taken over the position of CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board as of September 16, 2024.

Matthias Lemenkühler, CPTO (left), and Haiko van Lengen, CEO of xSuite Group. Source: Cornelia Hansen/xSuite Group.

Consequently, the new xSuite management team will comprise Haiko van Lengen (CEO), Matthias Lemenkühler (CPTO), Thomas Radestock (CSO) and Andreas Nowottka, who will be in charge of Partner Management and Mergers Acquisitions (M&A). xSuite is implementing this strategic reorganization of executive roles to lay the foundation for ongoing successful growth.

Matthias Lemenkühler has been one of the driving forces behind the company since 1996 and has decisively shaped its evolution from a system house to a globally active software manufacturer. He remains one of the cornerstone investors alongside Pinova and 3i, as well as a member of the xSuite Management Board, but as CPTO he will be able to devote more time to his core area of expertise, software technology.

In Haiko van Lengen, xSuite has gained a highly experienced software industry expert as its new CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board. Van Lengen has been CEO of Diamant Software, a developer of accounting and controlling software, since 2019 and is therefore very familiar with the business pursued by xSuite. Prior to this, he spent eight years as CFO and COO at Market Logic Software AG and another ten years as a consultant at McKinsey Company. Owing to his international experience, he will also focus on expanding xSuite's U.S. business, which is the company's main growth market.

"xSuite has been pursuing a clear cloud-native approach with its products for some time. I want to fully focus on the successful implementation of this technological paradigm shift," explains Matthias Lemenkühler. "I am therefore delighted that we were able to bring the highly experienced technology and software market specialist Haiko van Lengen on board. He will significantly strengthen our company and further drive the growth of xSuite."

Haiko van Lengen adds: "The xSuite Group has shown impressive development in recent years, and this is well known throughout the industry. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to contribute my expertise and help shape this success story. I am particularly impressed by the inclusion of AI technology in invoice processing, an approach that xSuite started early on. The topic of AI has always been a particular focus in my previous positions, so we are an excellent fit in this respect, too."

About xSuite

With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., as well as ample experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

