Opti Digital Welcomes Guillem Fiter as Chief Marketing Officer

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 /Opti Digital, a leading provider of innovative digital advertising monetization solutions, has appointed Guillem Fiter as its new Chief Marketing Officer. This strategic move aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and strengthen its leadership position in the ad tech sector.





Guillem Fiter - Chief Marketing Officer





With over 15 years of experience in B2B marketing within the technology sector, Guillem Fiter brings a wealth of expertise in driving the global growth of tech companies. His career includes key roles at Trace Software International (partially acquired by Dassault Systèmes) and Tiendeo (acquired by Shopfully), along with involvement in several other high-impact projects.

His strategic vision and proven ability to craft and implement results-driven strategies make him a valuable addition to Opti Digital. "My primary goal is to boost Opti Digital's visibility and position it as a benchmark in digital monetization solutions for publishers through a comprehensive 360° strategy that accelerates our growth," says Guillem Fiter.

This appointment comes at a decisive moment for Opti Digital, which is experiencing rapid growth, especially in Europe and North America, where the company has signed agreements with renowned international publishers such as Webedia, Orange, Snack Media as well as El Tiempo.

Magali Quentel-Reme, co-founder and CEO of the company, notes, "Guillem's addition reflects an important step in advancing our marketing strategy. His innovative approach and expertise in high-impact campaigns will help strengthen our brand and drive customer acquisition."

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech platform founded in 2018, specializing in optimizing ad revenues for publishers. With a focus on performance, innovation and user experience, Opti Digital's cutting-edge solutions empower the publishers of over 5,000 websites and applications, including Webedia, Snack Media and Vertical Scope, across EMEA, and NA, driving growth and innovation in the digital publishing space.

