Revenue Grid introduces its new AI sales assistants: RG Meetings and RG Pipeline

This week, Revenue Grid is showcasing the first two of its innovative portfolio of RG AI sales assistants: RG Meetings and RG Pipeline. With zero CRM interaction needed from sales executives, these assistants automate repetitive sales tasks, provide clear, actionable guidance for managing pipeline and customer interactions, monitor deal health, identify at-risk opportunities and predict deal outcomes. The assistants are designed to make AI manageable and result-oriented for revenue teams. They free up sales professionals' time empowering them to focus their efforts on high-impact activities that advance deals to close.

"CRM systems have long been a burden for sales reps, diverting valuable time from selling to tedious record-keeping. This inefficiency has widened the gap between management's need for visibility and the sales team's demand for actionable insights," said Vlad Voskresensky, Revenue Grid's co-founder. "With our AI-powered sales assistants, we close that gap, enabling sales teams to focus on what truly matters - closing deals."

Voskresensky added, "We've always believed that a CRM should work quietly in the background, supporting the sales process rather than obstructing it. Our AI-driven solutions deliver precise insights, automate processes and empower sales teams to make smarter, faster decisions."

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid, provider of the popular AC360 platform and a leader in Revenue Operations and Intelligence, proudly unveils new RG AI sales assistants designed to boost sales performance and drive revenue growth. Its platform provides 360-degree activity data capture, actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and custom sales strategies. Setting the benchmark in data security for regulated industries, Revenue Grid's data capture technology is the first of its kind, native to Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. The result: sales and revenue leaders gain clearer pipeline visibility, leading to more accurate sales forecasting and accelerated revenue growth, with an ROI multiplier of nearly 300X in the first six months. www.revenuegrid.com

