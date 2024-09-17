Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and the leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's first-ever PEAK Matrix Assessment for Electronic Data Capture (EDC) in life sciences.

The report, which evaluated 20 providers, highlighted Medidata Rave EDC for its seamless integration with wearables, sensors, and EHRs, along with its advanced capabilities in source data verification, AI-driven query management, and adverse event handling. Rave EDC earned recognition for its intuitive, low-code design, enabling rapid implementation of protocol amendments, and simplifying the creation of electronic case report forms (eCRFs), while maintaining data quality and integrity for clinical trial sponsors.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in EDC by Everest Group," said Anthony Costello, CEO, Medidata. "Rave EDC, the industry gold standard, has led electronic data capture for decades. Given the constantly evolving healthcare landscape, we continue to innovate to meet the growing demands for decentralized trials, empowering sponsors to use real-time data and AI to drive innovation and efficiency in the development of life-saving treatments."

The Everest Group report emphasized Medidata's strong brand presence among large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies and its extensive partnerships with CROs and clinical trial technology providers. This recognition reinforces Medidata's leadership in driving the future of digital clinical trials.

