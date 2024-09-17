Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 14:14 Uhr
Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual September Small-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day September Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, September 18-19, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

MtronPTI (MPTI)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)

Lilium (LILM)

*****

9:15-9:45

The LGL Group, Inc. (LGL)

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)

10:00-10:30

Daktronics (DAKT)

Arcosa, Inc (ACA)

STRATTEC Security Corporation (STRT)

Luxfer (LXFR)

10:45-11:15

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Koil Energy Solutions (KLNG)

Charles River Associates (CRAI)

11:30-12:00

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Topaz Energy Corp (TPZ)

Information Services Corporation (ISV)

12:15-12:45

Benchmark (BHE)

*****

Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT)

Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

1:00-1:30

ISG Inc. (III)

Brady Corporation (BRC)

Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI)

1:45-2:15

ePlus (PLUS)

Tennant Company (TNC)

*****

NewLake Capital (NLCP)

2:30-3:00

Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)

Global Industrial Company (GIC)

Resources Connection (RGP)

Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT)

3:15-3:45

Universal Electronics (UEIC)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

TrueBlue (TBI)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX)

4:00-4:30

CTS Corp (CTS)

*****

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)

*****

*All Times EDT

Thursday, September 19, 2024 (Day 2)

9:15-9:45

BitFuFu, Inc. (FUFU)

*****

Zhibao Technology Inc. (ZBAO)

Ecora Resources (ECRAF)

10:00-10:30

*****

Astec Industries (ASTE)

*****

*****

10:45-11:15

Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

DNOW Inc. (DNOW)

11:30-12:00

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

*****

Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

12:15-12:45

*****

*****

Canoo (GOEV)

*****

1:00-1:30

Mistras Group (MG)

*****

Sow Good Inc. (SOWG)

*****

1:45-2:15

Connection (CNXN)

Sky Harbour Group Corp (SKYH)

*****

*****

2:30-3:00

*****

*****

Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS)

*****

1x1s Only (18th & 19th)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)

ABM Industries (ABM)

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

BBSI (BBSI)

EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI)

GATX Corporation (GATX)

Greif (GEF)

Havertys (HVT)

Hillenbrand (HI)

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

InterDigital (IDCC)

Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV)

Metallus Inc (MTUS)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)

Onity Group Inc. (ONIT)

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)

SandRidge Energy (SD)

STAAR Surgical (STAA)

UNIFI (UFI)

Unisys Corporation (UIS)

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 60 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
