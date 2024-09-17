Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 15:00 Uhr
Bybit Unveils Exclusive IDR Fiat Deposit Campaign with Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to introduce an exclusive IDR Fiat Deposit campaign for its Indonesian community. Running from now until October 15, 2024, this campaign offers both new and existing users the chance to earn rewards of up to 700 USDT by depositing Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) through Bybit's Fiat Deposit feature.

Campaign Highlights:

  • Earn Up to 350 USDT in Bonuses: By simply depositing a minimum of 100 USDT in IDR, users can unlock up to 350 USDT in rewards.
  • Double Rewards for New Users: Newcomers to Bybit can enhance their earnings by staking or trading, with the chance to double their rewards.
  • Exclusive Offers for First-Time Users: Tier 1 rewards are reserved for new users, offering an exciting incentive to join Bybit.

How to Get Started:

  1. Sign Up on Bybit: Visit Bybit's official website to create a free account if you haven't already.
  2. Complete KYC Verification: Participants must complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process to comply with regulations and ensure a secure platform.
  3. Deposit IDR via Fiat Deposit: After verifying your account, navigate to the "Fiat Deposit" section, select IDR, and follow the instructions to make your deposit.

Additional Benefits for New Users:

New Bybit users can further boost their rewards by staking to Savings Products or trading on the platform. In addition, they will receive extra USDT Airdrops, potentially increasing their total earnings to a remarkable 700 USDT.

Bybit Unveils Exclusive IDR Fiat Deposit Campaign with Rewards

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507348/Bybit_Unveils_Exclusive_IDR_Fiat_Deposit_Campaign_Rewards.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-unveils-exclusive-idr-fiat-deposit-campaign-with-rewards-302250351.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
